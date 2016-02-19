Agricultural output in 2015 rose by 4.4% - Mamytbekov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In 2015, agricultural output in Kazakhstan grew by 4.4%, Kazinform cites Minister of Agriculture Assylzhan Mamytbekov as saying at the Ministry's extended sitting today.

First Vice Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev is chairing the meeting.

ЭThe last year was uneasy for our agricultural sector. Despite this, we gathered about 18 mln 800 thousand tonnes of grain, that is 1 mln 600 thousand higher against 2014," Mamytbekov said opening the meeting.

According to him, gross volume of agricultural products in 2015 amounted to 2 mln 700 thousand tenge, i.e. 4.4% higher than the previous year indicator. Crop farming growth made 5.6% , and in cattle breeding this figure made 3.2% . Fixed investment in food industry rose by 28%. The volume of export in agro-industrial sphere reached 2 bln U.S. dollars, while import of agricultural products decreased by 24%.