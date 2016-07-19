EN
    19:57, 19 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Agricultural output increased by 2.7% in H1 2016 - Minister

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Agricultural output in Kazakhstan in the first half of 2016 rose by 2.7% compared to the same period in 2015, Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov said at the Government's sitting on Tuesday.

    According to him, agricultural processing sector demonstrates 2.8% growth.

    The Minister pointed out also rising number of cattle in the country (3.4%). The number of cattle heads reached 76,175,000 and the number of horses made 24,745,000.

    "The area of cropping lands was enlarged and made 21,6 mln hectares. Besides, production of cereals grew by 73%, flour production rose by 20% and manufacture of concentrated milk and cream rose by 59%," he added.

    The Minister informed also about 18 budgetary programs being implemented now. 222.9 bln tenge are envisaged this year for the Ministry's activity. "115.7 bln tenge have already been utilized out of 119.2 mln tenge planned in the first half of 2016", he noted. 

