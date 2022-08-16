EN
    13:36, 16 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Agricultural output increases by 2.1%

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov told the Government meeting about an increase in gross agricultural output, Kazinform reports.

    He said that agricultural output rose by 2.1% with positive growth reported in 12 regions of Kazakhstan. Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions saw the most growth, while the Kostanay region’s output declined.

    He stressed that 7 economic indicators showed growth in Shymkent city, Karaganda, and North Kazakhstan regions.


