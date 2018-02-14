EN
    09:11, 14 February 2018

    Agricultural production grew by 3.7% in January 2018

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In Kazakhstan gross production of rural, forestry and fishery industries amounted to KZT 113,390,700 in January 2018, which is 3.7% higher than January 2017, the Statistics Committee of the National Economy Ministry of Kazakhstan reported. 

    During the fiscal period the volume of livestock products amounted to KZT 107,494,500 million (3.9% growth compared with January 2017), crop growing - KZT 444,900,700, and agricultural services KZT 28 million.

     

     

    Economy Agriculture
