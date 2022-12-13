Agricultural products worth 323 bln soms produced in Kyrgyzstan over 11 months

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - In January-November 2022, gross agricultural output worth 323 billion soms was produced in Kyrgyzstan, the Ministry of Economy and Commerce reported.

According to data of the agency, the real growth rate compared to the same period in 2021 amounted to 106.4%, Kabar reports.

As of November 10, 2022, within the framework of the Financing of Agriculture project, commercial banks issued 8,231 preferential loans to rural producers of the republic totaling 4 billion 642.1 million soms.

Photo: en.kabar.kg