Agricultural sector can become driving force of national economy of Kazakhstan - Auyl Party

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The agricultural sector can become the driving force of the national economy of Kazakhstan, Chairman of Auyl Party Ali Bektayev told today.

"The agricultural sector of Kazakhstan need to be developed based on the export opportunities of the country. The export potential of the country in terms of exporting beef to Russia and China makes over USD 5 bln. Moreover, there are plenty of similar examples," A. Bektayev noted.

He also noted that it was necessary to use great opportunities of people who raise livestock. "The livestock of people include 65% of the beef cattle, 62% of sheep and 52% of horses. The agricultural science also has to work for the good of production. We need the integration of science, education and production now," he added.