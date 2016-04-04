Agricultural symposium kicks off in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Representatives of 30 countries are taking part in a symposium themed "Agricultural transformation along the Silk Road: restructuring, resources and trade in Central Asia" in Almaty.

The event is being held on the basis of the Kazakh national agrarian university. More than 200 scientists are sharing the results of various studies and opinions to improve the economic efficiency of agriculture in the region.



The conference is covering three main topics including agricultural restructuring, management of natural resources, trade and regional integration in the framework of the revival of the traditional role of the Silk Road.



The main task of the symposium is to discuss increasing agricultural production volumes, growth in export of globally competitive products and ensuring food security in the region.