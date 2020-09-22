Agriculture minister praises quality of newly harvested wheat grain

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Agriculture Saparkhan Omarov praised the quality of new grain harvested in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

At the Government’s session on Tuesday, Minister Omarov said that recently harvested grain boasts high quality, claiming that 83.8% of this year’s harvest is Wheat 1-3 Class.

In 2019, this indicator stood at 67.2%, he added.

This year, according to Omarov, Kazakhstan saw increase in the share of wheat with high gluten content. He claimed it is thanks to the constant support of the Government provided to Kazakhstani agrarians.