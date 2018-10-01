Agriculture Minister tours Turkestan rgn

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Today Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan - Agriculture Minister Umirzak Shukeyev has arrived in Turkestan region for a working visit.

He got familiarized with cotton harvesting campaign at Zhetysai district farm households.



The Minister visited raw cotton processing plant in Asykata village, took part in the meeting of trade companies and cotton processing plants to debate pressing issues. The said plant processes above 60,000 tons of cotton. It exports its products to CIS and non-CIS states.



Then, the Minister paid a visit to Ketebai cooperative located in Karakai rural district. Founded in 1996, it owns 800 ha of cotton planted area.