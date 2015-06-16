Agriculture Ministry appoints new chairman of veterinary control committee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Saktash Khasenov was appointed chairman of the committee of veterinary control and supervision under the Ministry of Agriculture.

Previously he served as head of the committee of state inspection in the agricultural sector under the Ministry of Agriculture. According to the press service of the ministry, Saktash Khasenov was born January 12, 1960 in the village of Karakalpak, Kostanay region. He graduated from Leningrad Agricultural Institute in 1982. In 2006 he was awarded Kurmet Order.