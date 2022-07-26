EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:42, 26 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Agriculture Ministry reveals how much wheat Kazakhstan plans to export

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan consumes about 6 million tones of wheat annually, Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing a press briefing in the Central Communications Service, Minister Karashukeyev said out of 12-12,5 tones of wheat produced annually, domestic wheat consumption stands at 6 million tones.

    The rest, according to the minister, is exported and this year will be no different.

    Karashukeyev added that wheat harvest this year is projected at the level of 13-13,5 million tones, 15-20% higher compared to last year’s level.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Wheat Harvest Agriculture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!