TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:22, 10 August 2018 | GMT +6

    Agriculture Minster tours Kostanay rgn

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan - Agriculture Minister Umirzak Shukeyev is paying a two-day working visit to Kostanay region, Kazinform reports. 

    Today Shukeyev is expected to meet with farm producers to debate realization of long-term beef stock and dairy farming field programs, elaboration of the regional agro-industrial development program. The Minister is supposed to visit the Kostanay city industrial zone, Sadchikovskoye commercial dairy farm, Zarechnoye research farm and Zhas Kanat 2006 poultry.

    Kostanay region Agro-industrial complex development Government
