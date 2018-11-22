AgriTek Shymkent-2018 kicks off

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM The 7th specialized agricultural exhibition AgriTek Shymkent-2018 has started its work in Shymkent, the city administration's press service reports.

It brings together participants from Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkey, the Republic of Korea and Spain to showcase their exponents, including samples of agricultural equipment, spare parts, irrigation technologies, greenhouse complexes, seed farming and plant protection measures.



Besides, it gives an opportunity to share practice and get acquainted with the latest agricultural technologies. Those gathered debated opportunities for creating joint ventures, holding practical seminars and attracting foreign experts.



The exhibition is to last until November 23.