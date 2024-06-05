Agr’t on mutual establishment of cultural centers between Kazakhstan and China ratified

The Kazakh Majilis adopted the Law On ratification of the Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and China on mutual establishment of cultural centers, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Several large initiatives are being developed as part of the Kazakh President’s policy based on friendship and cooperation between Kazakhstan and China. One of the initiatives is a decision to open cultural centers in Astana and Beijing, Kazakh Culture and Information Minister Aida Balayeva said presenting the document at the Majilis plenary session.

The agreement was elaborated following the talks of the Heads of State on establishing cultural centers on a parity basis in China and Kazakhstan.

The agreement is aimed at developing friendly relations, exchange and cooperation in cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The cultural centers of the two nations are noncommercial organizations accredited by their respective countries and working under the legislation of the state of residence.