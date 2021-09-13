EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:20, 13 September 2021 | GMT +6

    AI-based system detects pneumonia in 134 thou patients in Almaty rgn

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Pneumonia has been reported in 134 thousand patients with the help of artificial intelligence in Almaty region since the beginning of the year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At a briefing at the Central Communications Service Deputy Governor of Almaty region said that the new digital PASC system to detect pneumonia in its early stage was introduced at the Talgykorgan multipurpose hospital. The PPP project allowed detecting pneumonia in 134 thousand patients, including pneumonia with the COVID-19-related sings in 41 thousand patients, with the help of IA since the beginning of 2021.

    According to Baizhumanov, video consultations on severe cases are conducted at the four hospitals of the region.

    The region’s 15 laboratories have carried out 40 thousand COVID-19 PCR tests detecting 3,569 infections since September 1. The labs conduct 11 thousand tests a day.


    Tags:
    Almaty region COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!