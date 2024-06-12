AI chatbot popularity surges among U.S. students, teachers: survey

The popularity of artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot in education has grown sharply among students and teachers in the United States over the last year, according to a new survey, Xinhua reports.

The national survey was conducted on May 7-15 by Impact Research for the Walton Family Foundation, the family foundation of Walmart founder Sam Walton. It's the second survey that the foundation has commissioned since last year to find out teachers' and students' attitudes toward AI chatbots.

"There is much discourse about the rise and prevalence of AI in education and beyond. These debates often lack the perspectives of key stakeholders - parents, students and teachers," said the foundation in a release on Tuesday.

Compared to last year, the survey found, the percentage of teachers who say they are familiar with ChatGPT, an AI chatbot from OpenAI, rose from 55 percent to 79 percent; among K-12 students, the figure surged from 37 percent to 75 percent.

Around 75 percent in each group of students, teachers and parents report having used AI chatbots either personally, or at school or work, and about half of each group report using AI chatbots once a week or more, according to the new survey.

Apart from rising usage, the majority of surveyed educators, parents, and students believe that AI has a positive impact on education and will be key to future student success.

Overall, more than 8-in-10 from each sample think technology in education has had a positive impact. Majorities worry more that America is moving too quickly on AI and that it will cost jobs than they do about maintaining a competitive edge.

"While negative views of AI have crept up over the last year, students, teachers, and parents feel very positive about it in general," said the researchers in the report. "On balance they see positive uses for the technology in school, especially if they have used it themselves," they added.

At the same time, most K-12 teachers, parents, and students don't think their school is doing much about AI, despite its widespread use.

Most say their school has no policy on it, is doing nothing to offer desired teacher training, and isn't meeting the demand of students who would like a career in a job that will need AI, the survey revealed.