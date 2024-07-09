Artificial Intelligence Institute to offer Kazakhstani students 100 scholarships

The Artificial Intelligence Institute established at the Korkyt Ata Kyzylorda University together with the Seoul National University of Science and Technology (SeoulTech) offers 100 educational grants, Kazinform News Agency reports referring to the Kazakh Science and Higher Education Ministry.

The scholarships provide funding for students to major in Computer Science, Information Systems, Cybersecurity, and Computer Programming and Software Development.

For further details please contact +7 701 412 7539 (WhatsApp), +7 775 517 6668 (WhatsApp).

Kazakhstan and South Korea pledge to boost science and education cooperation. Following the talks of the Heads of State held on June 12 in Astana, the sides agreed to open a branch of the South Korean Woosong University in Turkistan.