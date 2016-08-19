AIBA disqualified referee who judged Levit-Tischenko bout

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Irish News Agency RTÉ Sport informs that the referee who judged Levit-Tischenko fight at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio could be among those disqualified ones by the International Boxing Association (amateur), Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

Commentator Hugh Cahill tweeted that this might my Michael Gallagher, who had not been appointed for the next bout. "9 fights into today's Rio boxing session -45 judges used - and no sign of Gallagher so far..." he tweeted.

Recall that Gallagher was among the referees who took a disputable decision that Tischenko was a winner, despite it was evident that Levit had been dominating throughout the match.

Earlier, AIBA informed of suspension of some referees but their names were not announced. It cannot be ruled out these may be the referees who worked during Michael Conlan vs. Vladimir Nikitin fight which also finished with suspicious win of the Russian boxer.