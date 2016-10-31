AIBA, Kazakhstan Boxing Federation organize certification course for supervisors and ITOs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM From October 37 to 31, the Boxing Academy in Almaty region held a certification course for supervisors and international technical officials (ITOs). The course was organized under the aegis of the Amateur International Boxing Association (AIBA) and Kazakhstan Boxing Federation.

“More than 40 participants from around the world attended the course. 25 of them represent the Eurasian continent, 10 of which are from Kazakhstan. The course is expected to contribute to further development of boxing, since supervisors and ITOs are namely those specialists bearing responsibility for observance of all rules and regulations during the AIBA competitions,” AIBA Executive Director Bagdaulet Turekhanov says.

The course was conducted by experienced instructors of AIBA Luiz Boselli from Brazil and Helmut Ranze from Germany.

“President of the Asian Boxing Confederation Serik Konakbayev gives special attention to upgrading qualification of all specialists in boxing. He repeatedly raised the issue of organizing workshops and trainings for coaches and referees. We hope to hold more certification courses next year. In this regard, I think that the Boxing Academy is as an ideal platform for holding various courses,” noted Bagdaulet Turekhanov.