AIBA names Women's World Boxing Championships in Astana event of the year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The International Boxing Association (AIBA) named the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Astana in May the best event in the world of amateur boxing in 2016.

The award was handed to executive director of the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation Bekzhan Bektenov at the special AIBA meeting dedicated to the results of 2016 in Switzerland. Organization of the championships at the Barys Arena and implementation of the project itself were praised during the awarding ceremony. It should be noted that 295 female boxers from 65 countries of the world participated in the world championships in Astana.







"This is the best championships in the 15-year-long history of female boxing," said Joyce Bowen, Chairperson of AIBA Women's Commission, adding that she was impressed by the scale of the event and Kazakhstan's hospitality.



Hasanboy Dusmatov from Uzbekistan and Nicola Adams from Great Britain were named the best boxers of the year. Brahim Asloum, Wladimir Klitschko and Mary Kom received the Legends Award from AIBA.







Vice Presidents of AIBA Timur Kulibayev and Serik Konakbayev, Executive Director of the KBF Bekzhan Bektenov and KBF Coordinator for International Relations Dinara Bolatbekkyzy represented Kazakhstan at the meeting.