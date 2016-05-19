AIBA plans to increase number of Olympic licenses for female boxers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The International Boxing Association (AIBA) will eye the possibility of increasing the number of Olympic licenses for female boxers prior to the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020.

Executive Director of AIBA Karim Bouzidi revealed that presently female boxers compete in three weight categories (51kg, 60kg and 75kg) at Olympics, but the number can be increased up to 5 weight categories ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"Of course, our primary goal is to increase the number of Olympic licenses. From three to five licenses, to be exact," he said at a press conference ahead of the 9th AIBA Women's World Boxing Championship in Astana.

Mr. Bouzidi also mentioned that they will look into the possibility of creating an analogue of the Val Barker Trophy for female boxers presented every four years to an Olympic boxing male athlete who exemplifies style during competition.

"As you may know, women's boxing was included in the Olympic program for the first time at 2012 London Olympic, with female boxers able to compete in three boxing events. Rio Olympics will see female boxers competing for medals for the second time in history. As for the Val Barker Trophy analogue for female boxers, I hope this issue will be solved at next Olympic Games," Executive Director of the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation Bekzhan Bektenov added.

It is worth mentioning that welterweight champion Serik Sapiyev of Kazakhstan who clinched boxing gold at 2012 London Olympics received the Val Barker Trophy that year.