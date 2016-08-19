EN
    14:20, 19 August 2016 | GMT +6

    AIBA removed Rakhymzhan Rysbayev from judging Olympic boxing competitions

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The International Boxing Federation (amateur) kicked Kazakhstani referee Rakhymzhan Rysbayev out from judging the Rio Olympic boxing competitions.

    According to Championat.com, Rysbayev is among the seven judges who have been expelled from working at the Rio Olympics. These are Russian Vladislav Malyshev, British Mik Basi, Kheira Sidi Yakoub from Algeria, Michael Gallagher from Ireland, Mariusz Gorny from Poland and Gerardo Poggi from Argentina.

    It should be noted, that Kheira Sidi Yakoub judged Tischenko-Levit fight together with Gallagher and Poggi. Recall that spectators booed Tischenko when judges took a unanimous decision on his win.

