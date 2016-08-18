AIBA suspended several judges after Levit’s suspicious defeat

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The International Boxing Association (amateur) has reviewed some judges' decisions made following the fights at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

"Since the beginning of the Olympic Games, AIBA has conducted 239 bouts. A handful of the decisions were not at the level expected. The concerned referees and judges will no longer officiate at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games,” an official statement reads.

Alongside, AIBA did not announce the names of these judges.

Questions were raised when Rio Olympics saw two boxing-related scandals, both of which ended in favor of Russian sportsmen. First, referees unanimously decided that Yevgeny Tischenko was stronger than Kazakh Vassiliy Levit, and later Irish Michael Conlan lost to Vladimir Nikitin.

Later, Kazakhstan Boxing Federation stated that as per AIBA regulations, judges’ decisions cannot be protested and KBF must abide these rules as a member of AIBA.