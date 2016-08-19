AIBA to tighten control over referees’ work at the Rio Olympic Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The International Boxing Association (amateur) will tighten control over its referees' work at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Kazinform learnt from TASS.

Earlier, AIBA announced that it would remove some referees after the scandal at the Olympic tournament.

“AIBA will tighten control over the judges’ work in view of increased number of arguments and disputable moments regarding the bout results at the Games. By a decision of AIBA, President of the European Boxing Confederation Franco Falcinelli has been named responsible for the referees’ activity,” a statement reads.