AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships to start in S Petersburg Nov 14

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Russia's Saint Petersburg is getting ready to host the Youth World Boxing Championships in a week. The event will close AIBA's calendar year of competitions.

“As you know, in May 2016, Pavlodar hosted the AIBA Asian Youth Boxing Championships during which we witnessed very interesting fights. We can say that these guys are promising and good. To my mind, Asian athletes may prove their excellence at the oncoming World Championships. Probably, we will discover new boxing stars who will be honored to compete at the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020,” Executive Director of the Asian Boxing Confederation Bagdaulet Turekhanov says.

The AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships in Saint Petersburg will bring boxers born in 1998-1999.

More than 120 athletes from 20 countries are going to represent the Asian continent at the AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships. India, Iran, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have already registered the rosters of their teams for the Championships.

The AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships in Saint Petersburg will become the fifth in a row after the tournaments held in Mexico in 2008, in Azerbaijan (2010), Armenia (2012) and Bulgaria (2014).

In Saint Petersburg, the World Championships will be held from 14 to 27 November.