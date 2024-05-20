Aida Balayeva proposes to establish international literary prize named after Fraghi

The International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) has proposed that 2024 be designated as the Year of the Great Poet and Thinker of the Turkic World, Makhtumkuli Fraghi. In addition, the anniversary of his life has been included in the list of significant dates to be celebrated jointly with UNESCO in 2024-2025. In a gesture of international cooperation, Turkmenistan hosted an international conference dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of thinker Makhtumkuli Fraghi, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva had the privilege of participating in the event alongside ministers of culture from 20 countries.

In the minister's proposal to establish an international literary prize named after Fraghi, it was mentioned that thanks to the efforts and personal trust and friendly ties of the leaders of the two countries, relations are developing in a dynamic way and mutual creative work is being carried out in the cultural and humanitarian sphere. The rich heritage of Makhtumkuli Fraghi acquires even greater significance for both peoples. As a symbol and pledge of friendship, the Kazakh people respect the poet and, in him, the entire brotherly Turkmen people. All necessary works are being carried out in the capital of the Republic of Kazakhstan to erect a monument to the outstanding thinker.

Aida Balayeva encouraged her colleagues to disseminate the works of such individuals on a regular basis, thereby facilitating their integration into the global cultural landscape.

It should be mentioned that Aida Balayeva has been reappointed as Minister of Culture and Information on 7 February 2024.