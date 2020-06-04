Aida Balayeva: Symbols of State unite people and make nation unique

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Day of State Symbols, Kazinform reports.

The Day of State Symbols has been marked since 1992. State symbols were all times of sacred importance for all. The Symbols of State symbolize freedom and independence, embody people’s values and relics, memory of ancestors and future achievements of new generations. Kazakhstani flag was hoisted on peaks of mountains, flew around the Earth, inspired for deeds. The State Symbols unite people and make the nation unique, the Minister’s post on Facebook reads.

In a conclusion the Minister wished all Kazakhstanis prosperity, wellbeing and optimism.