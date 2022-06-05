Aida Balayeva votes in referendum

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Head of the Kazakh Presidential Administration Aida Balayeva cast her vote in the referendum over changes to the Constitution at No.111 polling station in the National Library building, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The national referendum to introduce amends and additions to the Consitution is taking place in Kazakhstan. The polling stations are to be open until 8:00 pm. A total of 11.7 million people as well as over 11 thousand Kazakhstani nationals residing abroad can cast their votes in the referendum.

Earlier the Central Commission for the Referendum informed that the voting began at 8,089 polling stations as well as 12 ones in 10 countries at 8:00 am Nur-Sultan.

As many as 10,012 polling stations are open across the country for the referendum. 65 more sites in 52 countries are set up. A total of 11.7 million people can cast their votes in the referendum.











