    15:27, 22 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Aida Balkibekova reaches IBA Women's World Boxing Championships semis

    None
    Photo: sports.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Aida Balkibekova won in the quarterfinal of the 2023 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi, India, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstan’s Aida Balkibekova won the three-round bout over Turkish Erivan Barut 5-0 in the 48kg quarterfinal of the tournament. The Kazakhstani survived a knockdown in the 2nd round.

    The Kazakhstani is the Asian champion and silver medalist of the 2022 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships.

    The 2023 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships are to run through March 26, 2023.


    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
