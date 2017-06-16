Aidar Sharibayev: My main goal is to become a world champion

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Undefeated Kazakh pro boxer Aidar Sharibayev and Vice President Kazakhstan Professional Boxing Federation Viktor Demyanenko met with representatives of the media in the Aidar Classis boxing hall in Almaty, Kazakhstan Professional Boxing Federation reported.

Viktor Demyanenko spoke about the upcoming battles of Kazakh boxers and planned professional boxing nights in Kazakhstan. He also noted that professional boxing in the country is developing quite dynamically.

"The number of promotion companies is growing. And our boxers have huge opportunities to secure big fights. Soon we will be witnessing a number of exciting fights within the EXPO organized by Diamond RING," he said.

Aidar Sharibayev told about his plans and forthcoming battles. After six victories in the professional ring and a short rest, he is now back to work.

As the boxer himself noted, he will fight for a belt in his next fight. In the near future, Aidar Sharibayev plans to hold another training camp in Miami, USA.

"I take all my battles very responsibly. In Miami, I worked with the strongest fighters and experienced trainers. Today it is not easy to find experienced sparring partners. My main goal is to become a world champion and glorify our country," he said.

Aidar Sharibayev held six professional fights and won all six.