Aidarbek Saparov appointed as First Vice Minister of Agriculture

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By a governmental decision, Aidarbek Saparov has been appointed as the First Vice Minister of Agriculture, Kazinform learnt from primeminister.kz.

Aidarbek Saparov was born in 1966 in Krasnoye village of Bulayev municipality, North Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the Omsk Agriculture Institute and the M.Kozybayev North Kazakhstan State University.



Aidarbek Saparov began his career in 1984 in Kalinin Sovkhoz. In different years he worked in private sector as well.



In 2003-2006 he was Deputy Director, First Deputy Director of a regional branch of JSC Food Corporation.



In 2006 he was named Chief of the Regional Territorial Inspection of the Ministry of Agriculture.



In 2006-2008, he was governor of Shal Akyn municipality of the North Kazakhstan region.



From March to April 2010 he was governor of Magzhan Zhumabayev municipality.



From April 2010 to September 2011 he was Deputy Governor of the North Kazakhstan region for agriculture-related issues.



From September 2011 till present he was First Deputy Governor of the North Kazakhstan region.