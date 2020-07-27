EN
    11:45, 27 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Aidos Yerbosynuly defends WBO, WBC and WBA titles

    MINSK. KAZINFORM - The main fight of the professional boxing evening took place in Minsk of Belarus, Sports.kz reports.

    Kazakh boxer Aidos Yerbosynuly (13-0, 9 KOs) fought with German Nuhu Lawal (27-6, 15 KOs). Yerbosynuly defeated the former WBA champion in a fight for three titles. The boxers fought for the secondary championship belts of the leading boxing organizations - WBO Global, WBC Asia and WBA International. The super middleweight bout was won by Yerbosynuly by unanimous decision of judges.

    Lawal was knocked down twice - in the second and third rounds. This was the fourteenth victory for Aidos Yerbosynuly. Nuhu Lawal suffered his seventh defeat.


