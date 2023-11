Aidova finished 17th in 1,500 m race in B group ISU World Cup Speed Skating

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The ISU World Cup Speed Skating continues in Norway's Stavanger.

Russian athlete Olga Graf showed the best result. Dutch athlete Anouk van der Weiden became the second. One more Russian skater Yuliya Skokova finished the third, Sports.kz reports.

Kazakhstani skater Yekaterina Aidova finished the 17th.

Speed Skating. World Cup. 5th stage. Stavanger (Norway)

1. Olga Graf (Russia) -1:56.72

2. Anouk van der Weiden (The Netherlands) - +1.24

3. Yuliya Skokova (Russia) - +1.81

17. Yekaterina Aidova (Kazakhstan) - +6.65