EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:58, 05 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Aidyn Aimbetov becomes vice president of Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani cosmonaut Aidyn Aimbetov has been appointed as Vice President of JSC "National Company "Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary".

    According to the company's press service, the decree on Aimbetov's appointment was signed on January 5, 2016.
    From now on Mr. Aimbetov will serve as the company's Vice President for development and maintenance of space systems.
    Acting President of the company Marat Nurguzhin introduced the newly-appointed Vice President to the staff the same day.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Space Business News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!