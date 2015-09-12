Aidyn Aimbetov returns to Earth

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Aidyn Aimbetov, the third Kazakhstani in space, has returned to Earth this morning, www.khabar.kz reports.

The Soyuz TMA-16M spacecraft carrying Dutch cosmonaut Andreas Mogensen, Russian cosmonaut Gennady Padalka and Kazakh cosmonaut Aidyn Aimbetov landed near Zhezkazgan city at 6:51 a.m. Astana time. Aimbetov's space flight was one of the most anticipated and talked about news of this year in Kazakhstan. The crew will be transported to the Astana International Airport.