AIFC advantages showcased in London

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A presentation of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) took place in London with the assistance of the Kazakh Embassy in Great Britain, the AIFC's press service reports.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Great Britain Erlan Idrissov and AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov addressed those gathered.



"Kazakhstan is a country open to business and direct foreign investments. Development of the Astana International Financial Centre is indicative of that fact. Its regulatory and legal framework is built upon the world's best practice. I am confident that the AIFC work will contribute to the development of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Great Britain and will become a solid foundation for long-term and mutual benefit cooperation," Idrissov said.





As Kelimbetov stated, the AIF introduced international standards for prudential and open market operations regulations. The number of AIFC residents reached 100 companies, the first trading session at AIX was launched.



Timothy Bennett, Chairman of the AIX, Lady Barbara Judge, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA), Lord Harry Kenneth Wolf, Chairman of the AIFC Court, Barbara Dohmann, the Chairman of the AIFC International Arbitration Centre took part in the presentation.



