AIFC and Hong Kong Trade Development Council discuss opportunities for cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Representatives of the AIFC Authority headed by Mr Nurzhan Kosbayev, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, held a meeting with the Regional Director of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council for Europe, Central Asia and Israel, Mr. Silas Chu.

During the meeting, prospects for further cooperation between the AIFC Authority and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council were discussed, the AIFC’s official website reads.





The parties expressed their readiness to cooperate within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, as well as other areas of mutual interest, including in the field of educational programs on the platforms of the AIFC Academy of Law.





Reference:





The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and the Caucasus. www.aifc.kz





The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub.





The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. www.hktdc.com



