AIFC and MGIMO sign an agreement on cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A solemn signing of the cooperation agreement between the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) and the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) was held with the participation of the MGIMO Rector, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences – A.V. Torkunov, and Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Governor of the AIFC- K.N. Kelimbetov, the AIFC’s official website reads.

The parties agreed to conduct joint international research projects and educational programs with the involvement of professional international partners. As part of the agreement, the prospect of creating the International Center for Investment Policy and Competitiveness of International Financial Centers on the premises of the University will be considered. The Center's activities will be aimed at a comprehensive study of new aspects of competitiveness of international financial centers, topical issues of development and implementation of investment policy, and consolidation of the integration of financial markets of Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) countries.

During the signing, it was noted that research centers, development institutions, city administrations, investment agencies and funds, and international financial centers are becoming important participants in the creation and updating of national investment strategies. The Center will become a platform for the multilateral exchange of experience between the participants of the investment process, conducting comprehensive research on enhancing the investment attractiveness of countries and developing new investment policy instruments to improve the global investment landscape.

As part of the agreement, the Parties plan to hold international expert seminars and conferences, publish analytical reports and studies on topical issues of implementation of investment policies and development of international financial centers with the participation of the World Alliance of International Financial Centers (WAIFC), FC4S, Z/Yen Group, CREC Center, HKU.

Reference:

Astana International Financial Centre was established on the initiative of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev as part of the National Plan «100 steps to implement five institutional reforms». On July 2, 2020, as part of the meeting of the AIFC Management Council, the Centre’s Development Strategy was adopted until 2025. According to it, the vision of the AIFC is to become a leading international financial centre in the region, including Central Asia, the Caucasus, the EAEU countries, Western China, Mongolia and Eastern Europe.

The mission of AIFC is to promote the sustainable long-term development of the region. As the Head of State noted, K.Tokayev, «The AIFC with its unique capabilities can act as a universal platform connecting the countries of the region.» aifc.kz

MGIMO is the country's leading socio-economic and humanitarian university with unique international competencies. MGIMO is included in the Guinness Book of Records for the number (53) of foreign languages taught. Today the University operates on three modern campuses - in Moscow, the Moscow region, and Tashkent, as well as on the MGIMO educational platform in Geneva. MGIMO is a modern educational and scientific complex offering educational services at all levels - bachelor's, master's, postgraduate studies, school and secondary professional education, pre-university training, MBA, and EMBA. The combination of the flexibility associated with the nature of the diplomatic profession and the intimacy of education, when in small language groups the student is always at the center of the teacher's attention, creates an amazing educational quality that is valued by the employer at all times. https://mgimo.ru