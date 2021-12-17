AIFC Authority and Law Society of Hong Kong discuss coop opportunities

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The representatives of the AIFC Authority headed by Mr. Nurzhan Kosbayev, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, hosted an online meeting with the newly elected President of the Law Society of Hong Kong, Mr. C.M. Chan, as well as Mr. Amirali B. Nasir and Mr. Christopher K.K. Yu, Vice-Presidents, and Ms. Heidi Chu, Secretary-General.

During the meeting, opportunities for cooperation between the AIFC Authority and the Law Society of Hong Kong were discussed, including the exchange of positive experiences on regulation of legal profession, pro bono services, as well as in the field of LegalTech and education at the platforms of AIFC Academy of Law and Hong Kong Academy of Law, the AIFC’s official website reads.

The AIFC Authority is very pleased to continue collaboration with the Law Society of Hong Kong and welcome its new President to strengthen previously established cooperation. It was highlighted that the joint activities will assist with further development of the AIFC jurisdiction and the establishment of a world-class regulatory regime for the legal market.

Reference

Astana International Financial Centre was established on the initiative of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev as part of the National Plan «100 steps to implement five institutional reforms». On July 2, 2020, as part of the meeting of the AIFC Management Council, the Centre’s Development Strategy was adopted until 2025. According to it, the vision of the AIFC is to become a leading international financial centre in the region, including Central Asia, the Caucasus, the EAEU countries, Western China, Mongolia and Eastern Europe.

The mission of AIFC is to promote the sustainable long-term development of the region. As the Head of State noted, K.Tokayev, «The AIFC with its unique capabilities can act as a universal platform connecting the countries of the region». aifc.kz

The Law Society of Hong Kong

The Law Society of Hong Kong is both the self-regulatory body and professional association for solicitors in Hong Kong. It is entrusted with the statutory duty to monitor the conduct of law firms and lawyers to maintain the highest standards. hklawsoc.org.hk