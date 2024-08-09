AIFC Authority appoints new Chairman of Management Board

By resolution of the Board of Directors dated August 2, 2024, Yernar Zhanadil has been appointed as the Chairman of the Management Board of the Astana International Financial Centre Authority JSC starting from August 12, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of the AIFC.

Yernar Zhanadil is an accomplished executive and professional with over 17 years of work experience in strategic and business planning, business development and investments (direct/private equity and portfolio), privatization and asset restructuring, financial and liquidity management, audit.

He worked in a number of Kazakh and foreign companies, as well as held various positions at Samruk-Kazyna Fund. As the Managing Director for Economics and Finance – Member of the Board at Samruk-Kazyna Fund, he was responsible for improving the financial sustainability and reducing the debt burden of the Fund’s portfolio companies. In his role as the Managing Director for Development and Privatization, he led the national company KazMunaiGas to IPO, managed the preparation of a number of the Fund’s other companies for public listing, and was actively involved in attracting international investments into the country. Over the last year, he was the General Director of the Public Company Qazaq Green Power plc, where he successfully implemented a number of renewable energy investment projects (wind and solar pharms) together with international corporations.

Zhanadil graduated from the EMBA programme at Columbia Business School, Columbia University (USA), and London Business School (UK). He then completed his master’s degree at Manchester Business School (UK) under the Bolashak scholarship program. He holds a number of international professional certifications: CMA – Institute of Management Accountants (USA), IPMA – International Project Management Association (Swiss), ACCA – Association of Chartered Accountants (UK). He is a member of the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve.