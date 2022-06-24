AIFC Authority, Qatar Financial Centre Authority sign agrt of coop

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The AIFC Authority and the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) Authority signed an Agreement of mutual cooperation, Kazinform learned from the AIFC press service.

The document was signed by Mr Nurzhan Kosbayev, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of the AIFC Authority and Mr Nasser Al Taweel, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Legal Officer of the QFC Authority.

During the ceremony, the parties have discussed the areas of the following cooperation and detailed issues of collaboration within the scope of the Agreement.

Under the document, the parties are keen to collaborate on mutually opening the access to the legal markets for legal advisers entitled to provide legal services under the jurisdiction of the AIFC and the QFC, conducting joint educational programs and internships for lawyers at the AIFC Academy of Law.

Reference:

The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that began operations in 2018. In accordance with the 2025 Development Strategy, the key task of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and South Caucasus. www.aifc.kz

The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) is a business and financial centre located in Doha, which offers its own legal, regulatory, tax, and business environment, contributing to the decisive economic development and diversification prescribed by Qatar National Vision 2030. www.qfc.qa



