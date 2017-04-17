AIFC Commission established at Kazakh Government

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An AIFC Commission has been recently established at the Kazakh Government, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the Astana International Financial Centre.

The AIFC Commission is a consultative-advisory structure which will be functioning at the Government of the country. Its working body is the Ministry of Finance.



The Commission is chaired by Deputy PM Askar Mamin. Its members are Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanov, Governor of the AIFC Kairat Kelimbetov and the representatives of a number of ministries, Astana administration, Samruk-Kazyna Fund, Baiterek holding and NC Astana Expo 2017.



The Commission was set up for the purpose of developing recommendations for ensuring efficient interaction of all interested state bodies and organizations on implementation of the objectives aimed at formation of a leading financial centre in Kazakhstan.