AIFC Court plays an important role in strengthening investors' trust - Kazakh PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime MInister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with the Head of the Court of the Astana International Financial Center Lord Mance. During the meeting, the Kazakh Prime Minister noted that Kazakhstan attaches special attention to the development of the country's financial sector, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

«AIFC is an active center to attract investment in the economy via creating a favorable environment for investors, developing a security market, and its integration with international capital markets,» said Smailov.

The Kazakh Prime Minister went on to say that the Court and International Arbitration Center which are part of the AIFC play an important role in strengthening the trust of investors ensuring guarantees of impartiality when resolving legal disputes.

In his turn, Lord Mance noted that the AIFC Court and IAC are the number one option for resolving commercial disputes in Eurasia.

As of today, the AIFC Court and IAC have reviewed 1,091 cases, on 36 of which rulings were issued, and 1,055 arbitration and mediation cases were reviewed by the IAC.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current activity and further plans of the Court.



