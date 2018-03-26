AIFC delegation attends Eurasia Fintech Forum in London

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Last week, an AIFC delegation led by Governor Kairat Kelimbetov, attended the Eurasia Fintech Forum which took place as part of UK FinTech Week 2018, supported by UK Government. The event, which was attended by more than 125 global companies and over 4,000 guests, focused on the vibrantly developing FinTech industry, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in the UK.

The Eurasia Fintech Forum was organised by TheCityUK, the UK's industry-led body, and was attended by Baroness Emma Nicholson, the UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Kazakhstan; His Excellency Erlan Idrissov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UK; Mr Nurlan Kussainov, Deputy Governor of the AIFC, as well as heads of leading companies and financial centres from across Europe and Asia. The Forum discussed the latest trends in the world of FinTech, as well as the opportunities and requirements of operating in Eurasian countries.



Ambassador Idrissov noted that the Astana International Financial Centre was an ambitious project, which has no contemporary in the post-Soviet space. For the first time in history, on the vast territory located between Frankfurt and Hong Kong, there will be a financial centre in which English common law and English will be used, and where global standards of business and financial services will be implemented, as well as the rule of law will be established.



Baroness Emma Nicholson stressed the firm and trustworthy relationship between Kazakhstan and the UK. Britain has also played an integral part in establishing and developing the AIFC. It was therefore unsurprising that London was chosen to present Kazakhstan's privatisation programme. Many Kazakh companies are also listed in the London Stock Exchange.



In turn, Mr Nurlan Kussainov, Deputy Governor of the AIFC, presented the participants of the Forum with the goals and aims of the AIFC, as well as the priorities which the Centre will focus on.