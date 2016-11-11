AIFC delegation holds talks with S Korea financial institutes

ASTANA-SEOUL. KAZINFORM - The Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) held negotiations and signed a number of bilateral agreements with financial institutions of South Korea within the framework of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's state visit to Seoul this week, Kazinform has learnt from the AIFC's press service.

AIFC Chairman Kairat Kelimbetov visited Korea Exchange (KRX) and briefed the Korean partners on the five institutional reforms and the National Plan "100 specific steps" spearheaded by President Nazarbayev. It should be noted that the AIFC was established within the framework of the National Plan on the instruction of the Head of State.







At the meeting, Kairat Kelimbetov noted that the Constitutional Law ensuring unprecedented conditions for the AIFC's participants was signed. The sides also discussed interaction in the sphere of exchange of experience and use of new financial instruments. Additionally, the KRX and the AIFC inked the Memorandum of Cooperation based on which they will hold joint professional training programs as well as conferences and seminars.







The AIFC delegation also held meetings with the Korea Capital Market Institute (KCMI) and the Korea Financial Investment Association (KOFIA), focusing on ways to enhance competitiveness and strengthen functions of the financial market in Kazakhstan. The sides agreed to further deepen their relations based on the memorandums of cooperation signed during the negotiations in Seoul.



Besides, the Kazakh side got familiar with the latest achievements in the sphere of trusted money transfer systems and transactional platforms during the meeting with representatives of GivtechCo Ltd. and NongHuypBank.