AIFC delegation visited Dubai Financial Market

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A high-level delegation of the Astana International Financial Centre has visited Dubai Financial Market.

The delegates explored promising areas of cooperation. Besides, the chief executives of the DFM informed the delegation about Dubai’s leading position as a dynamic capital markets hub and DFM’s active role in further strengthening its position, Gulf News reported citing the DFM’s statement.

The delegates of the AIFC “expressed interest in exploring the possibility of benefiting from Dubai’s massive experiences in implementing international best practices”.