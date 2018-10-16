EN
    17:57, 16 October 2018 | GMT +6

    AIFC denies rumors about granting citizenship to foreign investors

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) denied the information being spread on social media about "granting citizenship to foreign investors for $150,000."

    According to Deputy CEO of the AIFC Authority JSC Marat Aitenov, a Residency by Investment  Programme was launched under the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan “On Astana International Financial Centre”. 

    “As per the program, foreigners will not be granted citizenship of Kazakhstan,” he said.

    All the advantages and preferences provided to the foreign investors will be stipulated both by the Law and AIFC’s regulatory-legal acts.

    “The issue of granting citizenship to residents by investment has never been and will not be prescribed in AIFC documents,” Aitenov stressed and added that the AIFC is ready to discuss this and all other future draft laws about the Centre’s activity with the public,” he added.

     

     

     

