AIFC, Eurasian National University sign MoU

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana International Financial Centre (further - AIFC) and L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University (further - ENU) signed Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation, Kazinform has learnt from the AIFC's press service.

As part of the document, the Parties agreed to share best practices and knowledge, as well as the implementation of educational, research programs and projects in order to improve the competitiveness of the financial and related services market.

The document was signed by the AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov and the rector of ENU Yerlan Sydykov.

"Eurasian National University is one of the leading educational institutions of our country. ENU has repeatedly received prestigious international awards and recognition in the field of education. Within the framework of the Memorandum signed today, AIFC and ENU will make a joint contribution to the development of human resources of domestic specialists," said the AIFC Governor Kelimbetov.

The priority areas of cooperation between the Parties will be training and qualification of personnel in the field of Islamic financial services, banking, capital markets, asset management, financial technology and human capital development.

"The signing of the Memorandum is one of the points of development of the scientific and educational process, which will allow to solve together many scientific, professional issues arising in the framework of cooperation between AIFC and ENU," said the ENU rector Sydykov.

AIFC and ENU intend to hold lectures, trainings, master classes, including online, for the training of scientific and pedagogical personnel in areas of mutual interest, on the basis of the AIFC.

Cooperation in the field of preparation and implementation of joint experimental educational programs at the bachelor's, master's and doctoral (PhD) level in the field of "Finance", "Accounting and audit" is also provided.

AIFC. In December 2015, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the constitutional Law on the establishment of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC). The purpose of the AIFC is the formation of a leading financial services centre of international level. For the first time in the post-Soviet space will be introduced the principles of English law, the official language of the financial centre will be English.



The objectives of the AIFC are to assist in attracting investment in the country's economy by creating an attractive environment for investment in financial services, the development of the securities market of the Republic of Kazakhstan, ensuring its integration with international capital markets. The AIFC also intends to develop the insurance, banking and Islamic Finance markets in the country.



L.N. Gumilyov ENU is one of the leading classical universities in Kazakhstan. Educational activity in ENU is conducted on a three-level system of training: bachelor's degree - master's degree- doctoral PhD in Russian and Kazakh languages only in full-time, which allows to provide high quality education. Admission to ENU is carried out on the basis of state educational grants and on a contractual basis. The University consists of 13 faculties. In accordance with modern requirements, leading scientists of Kazakhstan in partnership with well-known foreign scientists from research centres and universities of the world are involved in the scientific management of training of masters and doctors of PhD.