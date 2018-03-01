AIFC expands cooperation with Indian financial institutions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On February 19-23, 2018, the delegation of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) headed by Chairman of the Board Nurlan Kussainov visited the cities of Bangalore, Mumbai and Gujarat in order to establish cooperation with the leading financial institutions of India.

An extensive program, compiled and organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in India, with the assistance of the offices of the Honorary Consuls of Kazakhstan in India, namely Suraj Shantakumar (consular district: the states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala), Mahendra Sanghi (consular district: state of Maharashtra) and Dilip Chandan (consular district: state of Gujarat) allowed to present the AIFC to the broad government and business circles of India.

AIFC Chairman of the Board Nurlan Kussainov and Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of India Bulat Sarsenbayev held meetings with the leadership of such organizations as the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the Bombay Stock Exchange, the International Financial Center of the State of Gujarat, the State Bank of India, the State Insurance Company of India "Life Insurance Corporation", the insurance company "General Insurance Corporation of India ", the largest private insurance company "Dastur Reinsurance", the "YesBank ", etc.









During these meetings, the parties discussed the current vectors of development and the possibility of expanding cooperation in the sphere of financial technologies. Following the results of the meetings and negotiations, an agreement was reached on expanding cooperation and signing memorandums of understanding, including financial centers.

Nurlan Kussainov invited the Indian organizations to take part in the solemn opening of the AIFC on July 5 this year in Astana.











