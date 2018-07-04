AIFC expands opportunities to enter promising markets of Eurasia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Kazakhstan views the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) as part of the global financial system," Kazakh Premier Bakytzhan Sagintayev said taking the floor at the Astana Finance Days in Astana today.

"The global chain of financial centers, that manage world money flows, stretches almost across the globe - from Toronto to Sydney and from Tokyo to New York. Each of them has their own unique niche.



The Astana International Financial Centre with its unique geographical location will provide access to the Central Asian markets, the EAEU, the Transcaucasus, the countries of the Middle East," he noted.

The Premier added that, it must also be considered that Astana is one of the key links in the new transcontinental routes of the global "Belt and Road" initiative.

Therefore, the AIFC will become a natural financial and economic bridge between Western China, Mongolia and European countries.



"All of this opens access to a gigantic market of more than 1 billion people," Bakytzhan Sagintayev added.